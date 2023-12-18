VDOT: Tractor Trailer crash causing lane closures on I-81 South

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting that all south lanes at mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 are closed because of a tractor trailer crash.

According to VDOT, backups are around 3.5 miles, and backups on I-81 North are 2.5 miles, and the north left shoulder and left lane are closed as of 5:11 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.