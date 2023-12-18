Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

VDOT: Tractor Trailer crash causing lane closures on I-81 South

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting that all south lanes at mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 are closed because of a tractor trailer crash.

According to VDOT, backups are around 3.5 miles, and backups on I-81 North are 2.5 miles, and the north left shoulder and left lane are closed as of 5:11 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities
This happened in the Salt Rock area at the 5100 block of Hickory Run Road.
Crews battle abandoned house fire

Latest News

The Richmond Hollywood Cemetery buck had been in the area for about a decade, residents say.
Investigation continues into the killing of a popular Richmond buck
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Windy and chilly start to the week
15 year-old Aliyah Knight sits in front of hundreds of toys and books she has collected for...
Page County teen hopes to spread kindness through gift drive
Harrisonburg Public Works snow pickup gear.
Harrisonburg Public Works prepares for winter weather