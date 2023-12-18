Windy and chilly start to the week

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy early, quickly becoming mostly sunny by late morning. Very windy for the day. Snow for the Alleghenies picking up in the afternoon, heavy at times. Mostly sunny across the Valley, more clouds into West Virginia. Temperatures won’t move today. Highs in the mid 40s for West Virginia. Highs into the upper 40s in the Valley and still windy. Winds gusting 35-45 mph, strongest on the ridges and along the Alleghenies. Feeling colder with the wind. Few clouds around in the evening.

For the Alleghenies, expect steady snow Monday night and into early Tuesday. Elsewhere, a few scattered flurries Monday night and a couple of snow squalls. This is a different type of snow than last week. Moisture is limited and the snow will be more dry. Any accumulation would be minimal at best. Localized trace-1″ of snowfall where heavy snow squalls hit but will be very localized and not widespread. For the Alleghenies, we’re looking at 5-10″+ into Tuesday. For the rest of our West Virginia locations a trace to an inch at most within heaviest squalls. Trace to a dusting into the northern and far western Valley locations. Partly to mostly cloudy again overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s and windy. Winds still gusting 20-30 mph at times, up to 35 mph along the ridges. Wind chills into the teens and low 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s but feeling like the teens with the wind. Decreasing clouds quickly and becoming sunny for the day. Still very windy for the day, slowly dying down in the afternoon. Winds gusting to 40 mph early, 20-30 mph gusts by late day and decreasing after sunset. Sunny into the afternoon with highs into the mid 30s. A cold day. Mountain locations likely will struggle to get much above freezing. Clear into the evening. Chilly with temperatures quickly falling through the 30s. Clear overnight and very cold. Lows into the upper teens to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and very cold early. Temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Highs into the mid to upper 40s and staying cool. Clear into the evening and cooling fast. Temperatures into the 30s. Clear overnight with lows into the low to mid 20s. Low spots into the upper teens.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and sunny. Plenty of sunshine continuing throughout the day and cool. Highs in the low 50s. Clear and cooling fast through the evening. Temperatures falling through the 40s. Clear overnight with lows in the mid 20s. Low spots around 20.

FRIDAY: Sunny to start the day and cold. Temperatures climbing through the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day. Highs into the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy into the evening. Temperatures into the 40s and dropping slowly. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows into the low 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds early with temperatures into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day. Afternoon highs into the upper 40s to low 50s. Very mild for Christmas Eve. A calm night for Santa with overnight lows around freezing.

