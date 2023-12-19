Cream of the Crop
Another Round of Mountain Snow to Start the Week

Blowing snow along the Alleghenies, flurries elsewhere
A view of Onego, WV (Hailey Vance)- 12.18.23
A view of Onego, WV (Hailey Vance)- 12.18.23(Hailey Vance)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WHSV) - On Sunday our viewing area saw rain showers with a low pressure system riding up the coast. That rain turned to snow for the Allegheny Mountains and brought accumulating snow through Tuesday.

Snow reports as of Tuesday morning show several inches of snow were picked up along the mountains with lower amounts east.

Snow reports as of Tuesday morning
Snow reports as of Tuesday morning(Maxuser | WHSV)

As of Tuesday morning, snow was still falling in the Alleghenies but should be tapering off into midday.

Unlike the system last Sunday into Monday, snow was limited outside of our West Virginia locations. But, a few snow squalls and flurries were seen as far east as the Shenandoah Valley as gusty winds accompanied the mountain snow. Accumulation was minimal.

Snow squall over the Blue Ridge Mountains
Snow squall over the Blue Ridge Mountains(Maxuser | WHSV)
Snow in McKinley, Va (Tonya Chapman)- 12.18.23
Snow in McKinley, Va (Tonya Chapman)- 12.18.23(Maxuser | WHSV)

