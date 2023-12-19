Cool but dry stretch

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures into the 30s but feeling like the teens and low 20s with the wind. Decreasing clouds quickly and becoming sunny for the day. Allegheny Mountain snow tapers off in the morning but slick roads to start the day along the Alleghenies. Still very windy for the day, slowly dying down in the afternoon. Winds gusting 20-25 mph early and up to 35 mph along the mountains, then decreasing in the afternoon and letting up around sunset. A cold day and sunny into the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 30s. Mountain locations likely will struggle to get much above freezing. Clear into the evening. Cold with temperatures quickly falling through the 30s. Clear overnight and very cold. With light wind, lows in the mid to upper teens. Low spots may push the upper single digits.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and very cold early. Temperatures into the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Highs into the mid to upper 40s and staying cool. Clear into the evening and cooling fast. Temperatures into the 30s. Clear overnight with lows into the low to mid 20s. Low spots into the upper teens.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and sunny. Plenty of sunshine continuing throughout the day and still cool but milder. Few afternoon clouds ahead of a dry front. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for the official start of winter. Mostly clear and cooling fast through the evening. Temperatures falling through the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and cold. Temperatures climbing through the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Highs into the mid to upper 40s behind our dry front. A calm weekend for Christmas travels. Partly cloudy into the evening and dry. Temperatures into the 40s and dropping slowly. Partly cloudy overnight with lows into the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds early with temperatures into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day and staying cool. Highs into the upper 40s to around 50. No major travel issues expected for the holiday. Partly cloudy through the evening. Temperatures slowly falling through the 40s. Few more clouds overnight. Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and some sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and cool for Christmas Eve. No major travel concerns for the holiday. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A calm night for Santa with overnight lows around freezing.

MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Partly sunny and pleasantly cool for the day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

