Crimora man convicted of child pornography in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Alfred Katz was convicted of four child pornography charges after agreeing to a plea deal with the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Originally, Katz faced 15 different counts of child pornography. With the plea deal, 11 of those charges were dropped, and Katz was only convicted of four possession charges. In the plea deal, Katz now faces five years in prison with a five-year probation period after his sentence is finished.

Along with the sentence, Katz was given two 5 year terms to serve consecutively with his original sentence, but the judge suspended all ten years as long as Katz maintained good behavior and followed all prison rules during his time incarcerated.

In Virginia, possession of child pornography charges are either considered a class 6 or class 5 felony. The first offense warrants a class 6 felony, whilst every subsequent offense will give the assailant a class five felony. Therefore, Katz was convicted of one class 6 felony and three class 5 felonies.

In court, Katz was also given additional, special instructions to complete/follow when his time in prison was over. Katz is now required to register on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry and cannot interact with a minor without direct supervision.

