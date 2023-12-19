Cream of the Crop
Elkton approves contract negotiations, gets large donation for Downtown Marketplace project

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton wants to elevate its Downtown Marketplace.

As a centerfold for many community events, the town is looking to add more amenities to this area.

Two items for this project were on Elkton Town Council’s agenda Monday night.

The town is looking to build a large pavilion with an overhead roof across from the town hall.

This area is home to many events in the town, including this past weekend’s Downtown Marketplace and Old Town Christmas event.

Monday night, the council authorized the town manager to go forth with the contract for this project.

They accepted the bid and will begin negotiations with Lantz Construction company.

This is something the council said has been a long time coming.

”We’ve been hearing this is coming,” Vice Mayor Phillip “Rick” Workman said. “You’ll see fresh dirt in early January, maybe before.”

Elkton has been accepting donations to help pay for this project.

Monday, the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee (EPIC) made a large donation to the project’s funding.

”This signifies our shared vision for a more vibrant and inviting Elkton where community spaces like the downtown marketplace pavilion play a crucial role in bringing people together, fostering economic activity and making lasting memories,” Bille Jo Dofflemyer, president of EPIC said.

EPIC originally planned to donate $75,000 but Monday night, they donated $100,000 to this project.

Mayor Josh Gooden said this donation brings them up to approximately $189,000 in private donations and they are still accepting.

With a six-month timeline, they plan for the pavilion to be complete around July 2024.

