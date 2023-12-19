Grottoes man indicted on first degree murder charge, HPD announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department announced an arrest in an alleged murder investigation earlier this spring.

According to a press release, the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) said the incident happened on March 30, at the 100 block of North High Street when they reportedly found 42-year-old John Clayton Carter dead in the home. The HPD said the death was ruled a homicide, and an investigation was launched.

On Dec. 19, the HPD announced that after an intensive investigation 27-year-old Tristen Michael Moore, of Grottoes, was identified as a suspect. On Monday, Dec. 18, a Grand Jury issued an indictment.

The HPD said the Grand Jury Indicted Moore on:

18.2-32 - Murder in first degree

8.2-53.1 - Use of firearm while committing murder

The United States Marshals Service apprehended Moore without incident following the indictment. He is currently being held at the Rockingham/Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

HPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.