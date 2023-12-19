Cream of the Crop
Injunction denied; zoo investigation seizure hearing still on for Wednesday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge in United States District Court in Lynchburg Tuesday denied an injunction that would have put off a hearing related to the seizure of dozens of animals from the Natural Bridge Zoo.

The zoo’s attorney, Mario Williams, had filed for an injunction to delay the hearing scheduled for Wednesday, December 20. Williams tried to make a case for federal court to step in, arguing he needed more than 10 days to adequately prepare for the hearing.

Williams said he needed more time to allow experts to examine the animals and review over 2,000 documents from the state’s investigation. Williams emphasized the necessity for additional time before the state seizes someone’s property, asserting that while the animals are living creatures, their owners paid millions of dollars to acquire them.

But December 19, Senior United States District Judge Norman K. Moon denied the motion for an emergency preliminary injunction, citing precedent indicating “the Court must decline to intervene in the challenged state court proceeding,” but also saying Williams hasn’t made a clear showing that the zoo is entitled to a preliminary injunction.

Click here for other stories on the investigation into the zoo.

Virginia’s Attorney General’s office stated its actions in taking the animals were based on abuse and neglect found in the investigation, insisting the hearing should proceed swiftly because the state bears the financial responsibility of caring for the animals, some of which require immediate medical attention. They expressed a desire to secure proper care for the animals promptly to avoid further disruption.

Read the entire court document denying the injunction below.

TRO Denied by Pat Thomas on Scribd

