JMU holds final practice before departing for Fort Worth

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football hasn’t played a football game in more than three weeks but the Dukes are inching closer to changing that.

JMU faces Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23.

The Dukes held their final practice at Bridgeforth Stadium on Monday night. The team departs for Fort Worth on Tuesday. Then, JMU will hold practices Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from the Fort Worth area.

JMU acting head coach Damian Wroblewski and select players discussed the team’s final practice at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“You could definitelly sense it was bowl week,” said Wroblewski. “There’s a finality to this thing that’s not that far off. You can start to see it. You can feel the energy at practice today.”

Much has changed since JMU last took the field. Curt Cignetti is no longer head coach and several assistants have departed.

“It feels like it’s been a whole other separate season in itself just given all the stuff that’s transpired since then,” said defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker. “We always knew keep playing football and all but it’s definitely hitting home that we finally get to play a game.”

Players, like Reggie Brown, are excited to make history as this is the first JMU team to compete in a bowl game.

“It’s been a couple weeks since game week but it feels good for it to be game week and first JMU bowl game,” said Brown. “It’s a great feeling.”

