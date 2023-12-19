Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU holds final practice before departing for Fort Worth

A JMU fan hold up a sign in hopes of the Dukes earning a bowl bid during a game against...
A JMU fan hold up a sign in hopes of the Dukes earning a bowl bid during a game against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 25, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football hasn’t played a football game in more than three weeks but the Dukes are inching closer to changing that.

JMU faces Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23.

The Dukes held their final practice at Bridgeforth Stadium on Monday night. The team departs for Fort Worth on Tuesday. Then, JMU will hold practices Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from the Fort Worth area.

JMU acting head coach Damian Wroblewski and select players discussed the team’s final practice at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“You could definitelly sense it was bowl week,” said Wroblewski. “There’s a finality to this thing that’s not that far off. You can start to see it. You can feel the energy at practice today.”

Much has changed since JMU last took the field. Curt Cignetti is no longer head coach and several assistants have departed.

“It feels like it’s been a whole other separate season in itself just given all the stuff that’s transpired since then,” said defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker. “We always knew keep playing football and all but it’s definitely hitting home that we finally get to play a game.”

Players, like Reggie Brown, are excited to make history as this is the first JMU team to compete in a bowl game.

“It’s been a couple weeks since game week but it feels good for it to be game week and first JMU bowl game,” said Brown. “It’s a great feeling.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Traffic Crash
VDOT: Crash cleared on I-81 S
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities

Latest News

fter 10 days of rest from competition, James Madison women’s basketball returns to the court...
JMU women’s basketball prepares for key rematch against Maine
James Madison guard Xavier Brown (0) dribbles towards the basket against Hampton forward...
Xavier Brown scores 17 off the bench, No. 20 James Madison beats Hampton 88-71
James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green tackles South Alabama's Kentrel Bullock in the...
JMU DL Green declares for NFL Draft
No. 20 James Madison will look to extend its undefeated streak when the Dukes face Hampton on...
JMU men’s basketball prepares to face Hampton