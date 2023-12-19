Joshua Litten granted jury trial, will appear in 2024

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Joshua Litten appeared in court in Shenandoah County on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to ask for a jury trial.

Litten was taken into custody following a barricade incident and 19-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Dec. 2022, and was originally wanted for failing to appear in court and a probation violation, but racked up several more charges after the standoff.

Litten was granted a jury trial and will appear back in court on April 10, 2024, for a pre-trial hearing.

A jury trial is scheduled for April 22-23, 2024.

