Joshua Litten granted jury trial, will appear in 2024
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Joshua Litten appeared in court in Shenandoah County on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to ask for a jury trial.
Litten was taken into custody following a barricade incident and 19-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Dec. 2022, and was originally wanted for failing to appear in court and a probation violation, but racked up several more charges after the standoff.
Litten was granted a jury trial and will appear back in court on April 10, 2024, for a pre-trial hearing.
A jury trial is scheduled for April 22-23, 2024.
