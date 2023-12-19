Cream of the Crop
MRL partnering with Church World Service to welcome refugees to Harrisonburg

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service Harrisonburg was established in 1988, and since then the organization has worked to help refugees get accustomed to life in the Shenandoah Valley.

A partnership with Massanutten Regional Library is helping to expand opportunities for refugees through orientation tours of the Central Branch led by CWS staff, with an explanation of the materials and services available to patrons. Library Director Zachary Elder said many tour participants often bring along documentation like I-94 forms or foreign driver’s licenses to register for a library card during the tour.

Elder said it is exciting to be able to highlight programming that some refugees may have never had access to before.

“Sharing our services, sharing everything available to them, sharing our collections with them, and sharing some of our online resources that can help them integrate, and make what is often a difficult journey a little bit easier,” Elder said.

More than 70 languages are spoken within Harrisonburg City Public Schools, and Elder said MRL has gathered materials for refugee families. The library is now displaying the ‘Welcome Neighbor’ collection from ‘I’m Your Neighbor Books’, which helps children explore stories of immigrant families and are offered in multiple languages.

MRL also offers free access to Rosetta Stone and Pronunciator and the Library of Virginia-provided access to Transparent Language. The library also partners with Skyline Literacy and Massanutten Technical Center to provide spaces for those learning the English language.

“One of the planks of our strategic plan will be reflecting our community and folks who are refugees, folks who are immigrants, and the organizations that are serving them are all a part of our community,” Elder said.

Coming up on January 16, MRL will have one of its students in its weekly English Conversation Club, Roberto de Jesús Quiñones Haces, showcasing his books during a Bilingual Author Discussion. The club is an hourly meeting each Wednesday where teens and adults can improve their vocabulary.

You can find more on upcoming events at MRL by visiting their website.

