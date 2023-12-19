Sentara RMH Medical Center ranked among best hospitals in Virginia for maternity care

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center was ranked among the best hospitals in Virginia for maternity care in the “uncomplicated pregnancy” category, according to a survey from the U.S. News and World Report. 10 hospitals in Virginia earned the designation, with four of them being Sentara facilities.

The 4 Sentara Hospitals that received this recognition are:

Sentara Leigh Hospital – Norfolk

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital – Charlottesville

Sentara RMH Medical Center– Harrisonburg

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center – Williamsburg

“It’s a great reflection of the high-quality care, safety, and service that we provide here at our hospital.” said Sabrina Shiflett, director of patient care services at Sentara RMH. “We’re really proud of the work that we do. We focus on the evidence, the science, and what’s best for patient outcomes. At Sentara, we dig into research and the best practices around the nation, implementing all of it.”

Recently, Sentara RMH partnered with OB Hospitalist Group to establish a hospital based OB/GYN program that brings an experienced team of board-certified OB/GYN physicians and certified nurse midwives on-site 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Maternity patients at Sentara RMH have access to several prenatal classes to prepare them for labor and delivery and postpartum care. The classes serve as an opportunity to educate families on the low intervention techniques available to them.

Family Birthplace scored highly in the survey for its above-average breastfeeding practices and low number of delivery complications, according to Shiflett.

“57% of our patients breastfeed or offer their baby breast milk while they’re here in the hospital. We have very low complication rates for newborns. Also, low C-section rates,” Shiflett said.

