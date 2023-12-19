‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

But he didn’t know it until recently.

When Jerry Evans and his girlfriend visited the state park earlier this year, he picked up what he thought was a piece of clear glass.

Evans said he put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home that day.

After returning home, he started thinking about that piece of glass and sent it off to the Gemological Institute of America for identification.

A few weeks later, his find was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said.

According to park officials, the diamond is the largest registered at the park since 2020, when another visitor found a 9.07-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

