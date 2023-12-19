Suspect shot by US Marshal during warrant service in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At least one member of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force shot a suspect being served a warrant Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Roanoke Police say the man was taken to a hospital for what appeared to be serious injuries.

Roanoke Police did not fire their weapons, according to the department, and no other injuries were reported. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting. No names have been released.

A WDBJ crew at the scene in southwest Roanoke reported hearing “banging” noises before the suspect was carried away in an ambulance.

Roanoke Police officers blocked off the intersection of Hampton Avenue SW and Dunmore Street SW; they reported they were assisting U.S. Marshals with serving “non-violent, felony warrants” in the 1300 block of Dunmore Street SW.

