Virginia woman and dog killed in Maryland crash

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD (WDBJ) - A Virginia woman has been identified as the victim of a crash in Maryland.

Kerri Snead, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her dog, according to Maryland State Police.

Early the morning of December 8, Maryland State Police troopers were called to the area of Outer Loop Interstate 495 at Allentown Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, Snead had been driving south on the Inner Loop of I-495, when her car experienced a mechanical issue. Snead, one other person in the car and the dog got out of the vehicle and tried to cross the Outer Loop when Snead and the dog were hit and killed by the driver of a Hyundai. The other person in her car was not hurt.

The Hyundai driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say no charges have been filed.

Snead’s funeral was held December 16 in Danville, according to her obituary.

