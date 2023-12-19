Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Strasburg
Traffic Crash
VDOT: Crash cleared on I-81 S
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Police identify woman found dead in submerged vehicle
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
The town is looking to build a large pavilion with an overhead roof across from the town hall.
Elkton approves contract negotiations, gets large donation for Downtown Marketplace project
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse appears in front of the Cinderella Castle at...
Jonathan Majors’ Marvel ouster after assault conviction throws years of Disney’s plans into disarray