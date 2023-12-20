Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach

Officials said they were unable to determine the whale's cause of death. (SOURCE: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.

The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.

Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.

The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.

Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP: Man accidentally shot during training scenario in Timberville
The HPD is asking people to shelter in place if you are within the search area.
HPD lifts Shelter in Place, still looking for suspects
Moore was reportedly apprehended without incident.
Grottoes man indicted on first degree murder charge, HPD announced
The Augusta Correctional Center is set to close, uprooting many people who work there without...
Augusta Correctional Center employee speaks out after announced closing
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says
This special, hosted by WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren, takes a look at the 2023 JMU...
'Let Us Bowl' The 2023 JMU Football Season
President Joe Biden speaks with Rashawn Spivey, CEO of Hero Plumbing, LLC as he visits Hero...
Biden highlights Black-owned businesses, touts economic progress in Milwaukee visit
The Good Side: Bright Lights that Spell Kindness
The Good Side: Bright Lights that Spell Kindness