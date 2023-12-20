Cream of the Crop
Augusta County substitute teacher pleads no contest in alleged kicking incident

Laryn Weeks pleaded no contest to kicking a child and leaving a bruise during an altercation...
Laryn Weeks pleaded no contest to kicking a child and leaving a bruise during an altercation at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Laryn Weeks pleaded no contest to kicking a child and leaving a bruise during an altercation at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School.

On Oct. 27, an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was informed of an assault involving multiple students and a substitute teacher.

On Dec. 20, Weeks pleaded no contest to the offense and the Augusta County Juvenile & Domestic Relations court found her guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery. With her guilty conviction, Weeks has the following punishments:

  • $104 in court fines
  • She must maintain good behavior and never have abusive contact with any minor.
  • She must not communicate with the victim.

If Weeks maintains good behavior and follows all guidelines set to her by the courts, the charge will be expunged from her record on Dec. 19, 2024.

