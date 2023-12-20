Bickerstaff scores 18 as No. 20 James Madison stays unbeaten, topping Coppin State, 87-48

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 20 James Madison to an 87-48 victory over Coppin State.

Terrence Edwards Jr. added 16 points for the Dukes and Julien Wooden finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Justin Winston had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Coppin State.

Ten different Dukes scored, with four in double figures, including Noah Freidel with 10. The game was tied 14-all before JMU took control with a 20-5 run.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.