Blue Ridge Poison Center sees rise in Ozempic overdose calls

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Poison Center has seen a steady increase in calls for overdoses of ozempic.

Chris Holstege, Medical Director of the UVA Health Blue Ridge Poison Center, said in 2023 they had 32 calls. In 2022, there were 22 calls. In 2021 the center received 10 calls related to the product.

About 70% of the calls are from therapeutic issues, according to Holstege.

“If they dial it wrong they can get you know, too much of the product or they misinterpreted or misread what they were supposed to give,” said Holstege.

While the overdoses they have received calls on have not been fatal, Holstege said they can have mild symptoms including gastrointestinal symptoms.

“There are some with no symptoms whatsoever, some with mild symptoms with what you would expect like nausea, vomiting, constipation,” said Holstege.

Multiple factors determine how someone may react to overdosing on the product, said Holstege.

“Part of it depends on the dose, how much they take, and is the dose so extensive that we may have to send them into the emergency room to be watched and watch their blood sugar to see how they were doing,” said Holstege.

Holstege said to have clear conversations with your care provider on how to use the medication appropriately.

Be careful with which medication you are buying on the internet as there are spin-off products or counterfeit medications out there, said Holstege.

“It is also making sure that it is a product from a pharmaceutical company,” said Holstege.

He recommends using a trusted local pharmacy or a chain like CVS or Walgreens.

