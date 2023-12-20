House destroyed by fire in neighborhood with no hydrants

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A lack of fire hydrants led to a house being a total loss, with the roof collapsing, after a fire in Roanoke County Tuesday evening.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 6:37 p.m. December 19, 2023, to the 8400 block of Holly Tree Drive, in the Clearbrook area. Units from Station 7 (Clearbrook) found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

The resident of the house, who was not home at the time of the fire, is displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported during the firefight, which took just over an hour, according to fire crews.

The house is in a “very rural area of Roanoke County that does not have fire hydrants,” according to the fire department. Tanker trucks from across Roanoke County and Franklin County helped in the firefight.

This was the first of two major county house fires Tuesday night, the other being in Vinton.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the amount of damage. The home is a total loss with an estimated loss of $250,000.

