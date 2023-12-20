How to spot the signs of domestic abuse this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -While traveling with your family for the holidays may be a great time for many people, it could be a time of stress and frustration for some.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that domestic violence incidents involving police increase every December. That’s why Safe Harbor reminds everyone to be aware of the signs of abuse and have a safety plan prepared.

Domestic violence is more than physical violence; it can be emotional or financial, but a common trend in abusers is control and manipulation.

“Watching who you’re messaging and when your phone goes off and say, oh, who are you talking to? Who are you with?” said Alexandria Wall, the Director of Human Trafficking Services at Safe Harbor. “That control is starting to build up, and jealousy can be very dangerous.”

Data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men 18 years and older have been the victim of severe physical violence in their lifetime. It’s more likely to happen during the holidays because of time off from work and school. Plus, you’re most likely spending more money in December.

“Financial abuse is a big one, and isolation, that’s so emotionally damaging, right?” said Wall.

If you’re traveling for the holidays, she says having a safety plan is vital. Know exactly where you’re going and tell someone. Look up safe centers and resources where you’re going. If you’re going to a family or friend’s party, tell someone you trust a safe word or phrase so they can be aware of what’s going on.

Wall says often, domestic violence doesn’t start physically. It begins with control.

“Any of those really controlling things of changing who you are as a person and what you do and like what you love, I think, are some big warning signs, too,” she said.

NCADV data shows that, on average, nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner per minute. Wall says if you know someone in an abusive relationship, there are ways you can help them.

“If possible, letting them know that they can call you or text you at any time and if it’s also possible that you are a safe place for them to come,” said Wall.

You can also reach out to local organizations, like Safe Harbor, to learn the best way to help your loved one who’s in a domestic violence situation.

