HPD looking for alleged breaking and entering suspects

The HPD is asking people to shelter in place if you are within the search area.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is doing a search for alleged suspects in an attempted breaking and entering, according to a Facebook post by the city of Harrisonburg.

In the post, the City says the search is in the area of Central Avenue, South Avenue, Maryland Avenue and South Main Street. The HPD says the suspects may be armed, and some people have been asked by phone to shelter inside their homes or businesses until the search is over.

The HPD asks that anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.

An update was given at 9 a.m. that the search is still active, and the HPD says to stay inside until the search is over.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

