One arrested after probation search in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest as part of an on-going narcotics investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 18, the Page County Drug Interdiction Unit did a probation search on Nathaniel Sours, of Rileyville, and reportedly found a duffle bag hidden inside the home that contained around 12 ounces of Methamphetamine along with other items.

According to the sheriff’s office, these items included:

Baggies

Scales

$13,000 in cash.

Sours reportedly ran away, and was caught shortly afterwards outside of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Page County said Sours was arrested and charged with these alleged offenses:

18.2-248 Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

18.2-460 Obstruction of Justice

