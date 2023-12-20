One arrested after probation search in Page County
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest as part of an on-going narcotics investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 18, the Page County Drug Interdiction Unit did a probation search on Nathaniel Sours, of Rileyville, and reportedly found a duffle bag hidden inside the home that contained around 12 ounces of Methamphetamine along with other items.
According to the sheriff’s office, these items included:
- Baggies
- Scales
- $13,000 in cash.
Sours reportedly ran away, and was caught shortly afterwards outside of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Page County said Sours was arrested and charged with these alleged offenses:
- 18.2-248 Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- 18.2-460 Obstruction of Justice
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.