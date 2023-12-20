Cream of the Crop
The Salvation Army of Waynesboro distributes toys collected from Toy Convoy

Waynesboro SA
Waynesboro SA(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Waynesboro distributed the toys they collected from this year’s Toy Convoy to children in need. The Salvation Army of Waynesboro said they are serving 366 children from the Waynesboro area.

Items included clothing, bicycles, board games and sports balls.

“It’s a lot of work, a lot of time, but it’s a privilege to see the joy that comes to their faces when they see it,” said Carol Johnson, a volunteer at the Salvation Army of Waynesboro, “God says love one another, and this year they really showed that love all the way.”

Carol Johnson said that in her 29 years of volunteering she still gets joy out of seeing the support from the community.

