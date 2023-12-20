Cream of the Crop
A slow-roll will go into effect on I-81 and I-64 this week

(wdbj7)
By Ty Powell
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -Traffic on I-81 and westbound I-64 will experience delays Thursday night. VDOT announced a slow-roll will go into effect starting 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday.

A slow-roll is a traffic management operation set up by law enforcement to create distance between vehicles and to manage speed during construction.

“What that does is create a gap in traffic so that the crews that are working, in this case working on some bridge demolition, can safely have some gaps in traffic so that they can work over the travel lanes without putting people in jeopardy underneath them,” VDOT Staunton District Communication Specialist Ken Slack said.

VDOT will be removing and replacing the Route 635 Barterbrook Road. overpass bridge over I-81, south of Staunton. Slack said this was necessary to create space for a future project.

“This was necessary because we’re building an auxiliary lane on southbound and 81 and it won’t fit essentially. It won’t fit that bridge because of the way the piers are built. The new bridge will have more space between the piers,” Slack said.

Slack said outside of the slow-roll, there will be road closures throughout the rest of this week on I-81 southbound in the area of the Barterbrook Road bridge.

For traffic updates and road closures, you can visit their website.

