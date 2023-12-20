State Police ask for help tracking missing Covington man

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Covington man.

Jeremiah L. Barr, who goes by the name “Jay,” was last reported seen November 29, 2023, in the 800 block of North Beverly Avenue in Covington. His vehicle was found on East Kline Street in Covington the same day.

Barr is 5′8′' and about 220 pounds, according to police. He was last reported seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Barr has ties to Alleghany County and the Roanoke area.

Anyone with information about Barr is asked to contact the Virginia State Police’s Salem Division at 540-444-7798 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.