Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

State Police ask for help tracking missing Covington man

Missing-Jeremiah Barr of Covington
Missing-Jeremiah Barr of Covington(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Covington man.

Jeremiah L. Barr, who goes by the name “Jay,” was last reported seen November 29, 2023, in the 800 block of North Beverly Avenue in Covington. His vehicle was found on East Kline Street in Covington the same day.

Barr is 5′8′' and about 220 pounds, according to police. He was last reported seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Barr has ties to Alleghany County and the Roanoke area.

Anyone with information about Barr is asked to contact the Virginia State Police’s Salem Division at 540-444-7798 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, no arrests have been made and the...
HPD searching for alleged breaking and entering suspects
This arrest was part of an on-going investigation, according to the Page County Sheriff's Office.
One arrested after probation search in Page County
A slow-roll will go into effect on I-81 and I-64 this week
Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained...
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident
Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and...
Man drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during chase, police say

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cool but dry stretch
(FILE)
Powerball ticket bought in Louisa wins $2M
A sky view of Rockingham County land.
Mauzy landowners submit proposal to designate their land as Ag-Forestal
I-81 & I-64 Slow Roll
Waynesboro - Zeus Theater Completes Massive Solar Project