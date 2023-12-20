Cream of the Crop
Virginia Tech embracing extra practice time leading into bowl game

Virginia Tech prepares to take on Tulane in the Military Bowl
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Virginia Tech earning a bowl game appearance is a remarkable feat for a program that started the season 1-3.

The Hokies closed the season with a 55-17 win against Virginia, concluding a stretch which Virginia Tech won five of its last eight games.

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry is using the extra practice time and the bowl game appearance as building blocks heading into the 2024 season. Pry already has a number of key players returning next season: defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland, defensive lineman Josh Fuga, and quarterback Kyron Drones, are just some players who plan to return in 2024.

The Hokies will take on Tulane in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27.

