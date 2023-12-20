WARM Executive Director spends 24 hours outside

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - To bring awareness to the un-housed in Waynesboro, the Director of Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry will spend 24 hours outside.

WARM Acting Executive Director, Brian Edwards will be in front of the Waynesboro Family YMCA on South Wayne Avenue with only essential cold weather supplies. Edwards said this awareness campaign was created to address the overwhelming un-housed community in the area.

“We realized that most of the population that we serve here in the Staunton, Augusta county, Waynesboro area, lives outside in tents, in cars, and that’s part of why the cold weather shelter came about,” Edwards said.

Edwards is encouraging the community to come out and sit with him if they’re in the area. If you can’t physically be there, you can support the cause with a donation. You can donate through their website.

