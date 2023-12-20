WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Family mourns after 22-year-old is shot and killed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2023, Roanoke City witnessed 22 gun-related homicides, leaving a deep impact on the families of the victims, particularly during this holiday season, when empty chairs echo the absence of loved ones. Among these grieving families is the Walker family, mourning the loss of James R. Griffin III, affectionately known as J.J. Griffin.

From the moment J.J. Griffin entered the world on Thanksgiving in 2000, his mother Mechelle Walker sensed his extraordinary presence. “When J.J. first started walking at seven and a half months, I knew he was going to be a go-getter,” shared Walker.

At 22 years old, Griffin was an honor roll student passionate about sports and music, pursuing a physical therapy program at Western Virginia Community College. However, on July 10th, 2023, tragedy struck, shattering his dreams.

“I can say is that my son was set up,” explained Walker. “And he was harassed by people that he really didn’t know.”

Three individuals—19-year-old Cydney Williams, 19-year-old Nathaniel Keith, and 19-year-old Ja’Zion Robertson—have been charged in connection with Griffin’s murder. (Robertson and Keith were reportedly 18 at the time of the shooting, according to Roanoke City Police.)

Police confirm a video captured by Williams shows Griffin’s last moments before the shooting occurred. The family watched the video during a bond hearing.

“I’m no stranger to warfare,” explained Griffin’s uncle, Eric Walker. “But seeing someone I love put in that situation and killed and gunned down in that way... you almost don’t come back from that. Because my image I want to remember is that beautiful smile, not what I saw.”

Reflecting on the day her son was killed, Walker described the resurfacing anguish as profoundly unfair.

“My son is gone,” said Walker. “These people can still breathe. They can still breathe. They still can eat. They still can celebrate holidays. I can’t.”

Navigating through the holidays without her son is particularly challenging for Walker as she clings to precious memories, such as a necklace she gave J.J. two years ago during Christmas.

“He said, ‘Mama, I would never take this necklace off,’” explained Walker. “And J.J. never took this necklace off. And so when I picked up his property from the police station, this is what was in the property. J.J. never took this necklace off; J.J. died with this necklace.”

Wearing the necklace, engraved with “Love Always Mom,” his initials and birthday, Walker finds solace—a tangible reminder that Griffin is forever close. “Every day, I wear this necklace in remembrance of my son. It comforts me when I’m anxious, reminding me that J.J. is right beside me.”

When asked why she chose to share her son’s story, Walker emphasized, “I want people to know that J.J. was a good kid. Gun violence isn’t just linked to drugs or negativity. You could lose your life in an instant.”

The family says Griffin’s murder is a reminder of a life lost too soon, and a plea for a world where such tragedies cease to exist. They ask the teenagers to put the guns down.

“It’s not worth it. I mean, look at all these families’ lives that are impacted because of this one decision and one lack of lapse of judgment,” said Eric Walker.

