What JMU can expect when they take on Air Force

(WHSV) - James Madison is getting set to make it’s bowl debut Saturday when they take on Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Recently, WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren caught up with KKTV Sports Anchor and Reporter Jessica Mendoza to learn more about Air Force.

KKTV serves Colorado Springs, Colo. and is a sister station of WHSV.

You can view the entire conversation in the video below.

KKTV’s Jessica Mendoza talks Air Force

KKTV Sports Anchor Jessica Mendoza and WHSV's Jarvis Haren discuss James Madison and Air Force squaring off in the Armed Forces Bowl

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.