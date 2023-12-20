Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

What JMU can expect when they take on Air Force

The Air Force football team huddles during the 2023 season
The Air Force football team huddles during the 2023 season(KKTV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - James Madison is getting set to make it’s bowl debut Saturday when they take on Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Recently, WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren caught up with KKTV Sports Anchor and Reporter Jessica Mendoza to learn more about Air Force.

KKTV serves Colorado Springs, Colo. and is a sister station of WHSV.

You can view the entire conversation in the video below.

KKTV’s Jessica Mendoza talks Air Force

KKTV Sports Anchor Jessica Mendoza and WHSV's Jarvis Haren discuss James Madison and Air Force squaring off in the Armed Forces Bowl

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP: Man accidentally shot during training scenario in Timberville
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, no arrests have been made and the...
HPD searching for alleged breaking and entering suspects
Moore was reportedly apprehended without incident.
Grottoes man indicted on first degree murder charge, HPD announced
The Augusta Correctional Center is set to close, uprooting many people who work there without...
Augusta Correctional Center employee speaks out after announced closing
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’

Latest News

This special, hosted by WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren, takes a look at the 2023 JMU...
‘Let Us Bowl’ The 2023 JMU Football Season
James Madison head coach Mark Byington on the sideline during a basketball game against...
Bickerstaff scores 18 as No. 20 James Madison stays unbeaten, topping Coppin State, 87-48
A JMU fan hold up a sign in hopes of the Dukes earning a bowl bid during a game against...
JMU holds final practice before departing for Fort Worth
fter 10 days of rest from competition, James Madison women’s basketball returns to the court...
JMU women’s basketball prepares for key rematch against Maine