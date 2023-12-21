ACSO: Man behind bars after string of larceny reports in Mount Sidney

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - A Mount Sidney man was arrested after multiple people in the town reported their personal items were stolen from their cars, according to Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

The incidents happened at the beginning of December, and ACSO said guns and money were the most common items taken. Deputies were later notified that the stolen guns were found in Middle River. Many of the guns were removed from the river near Verona.

Colby Grimm of Mount Sidney has been charged with the following:

Four counts of Grand Larceny

Two counts of Petit Larceny

Seven counts of Tampering with a vehicle.

Grimm is being held at Middle River Regional Jail on a secured bond.

ACSO said to make sure cars and homes are locked. Mount Sidney residents are asked to review surveillance video and to notify Investigator Reid at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017 of any information or suspicious activity.

