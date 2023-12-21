Augusta County approves solar ordinance amendments

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) -The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved four changes to the Solar Energy Systems Ordinance.

Augusta County officials said the board wanted to clarify and codify existing policies regarding solar energy development, like project size.

The changes include changing the large solar facilities from 50 acres to 25 acres of fenced-in land. The comprehensive plan is still an ongoing process and is still in the public engagement stage. After completion of an updated plan, the board can consider further ordinance amendments.

Any projects submitted to the county before the approval of the ordinance amendments before December 13, will be considered under the existing ordinance. Any projects submitted after the approval of the ordinance will be considered under the new ordinance.

