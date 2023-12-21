Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta County approves solar ordinance amendments

Augusta County Government Center
Augusta County Government Center(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) -The Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved four changes to the Solar Energy Systems Ordinance.

Augusta County officials said the board wanted to clarify and codify existing policies regarding solar energy development, like project size.

The changes include changing the large solar facilities from 50 acres to 25 acres of fenced-in land. The comprehensive plan is still an ongoing process and is still in the public engagement stage. After completion of an updated plan, the board can consider further ordinance amendments.

Any projects submitted to the county before the approval of the ordinance amendments before December 13, will be considered under the existing ordinance. Any projects submitted after the approval of the ordinance will be considered under the new ordinance.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP: Man accidentally shot during training scenario in Timberville
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, no arrests have been made and the...
HPD searching for alleged breaking and entering suspects
Moore was reportedly apprehended without incident.
Grottoes man indicted on first degree murder charge, HPD announced
The Augusta Correctional Center is set to close, uprooting many people who work there without...
Augusta Correctional Center employee speaks out after announced closing
Goodwill Vase
Virginia woman’s $3.99 thrift store find sells for over $107K: ‘A Christmas miracle’

Latest News

The Queen City prides itself on its local history, but the history is not as clean as it may...
The Uncut Gem: Preserving history in the streets of the Queen City
Richard Dwayne Brunk
Trial dates set for Richard Brunk in kill for hire cases
The Uncut Gem: Preserving history in the streets of the Queen City
Waynesboro SA
The Salvation Army of Waynesboro distributes toys collected from Toy Convoy