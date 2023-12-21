Claudius Crozet, the man behind the Blue Ridge Tunnel

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Tunnel is walked by thousands every month, and was a major economical factor for the growth of western Virginia. With a history going back over 160 years, many people may know the tunnel, but they don’t know the story of the man behind it, Claudius Crozet.

Crozet was born in France in 1789, the year the French Revolution began. Radical change was happening all over the country, and growing up in Paris, Crozet embraced the revolutionary spirit and ideas of the Revolution. Crozet attended the École Polytechnique and eventually became an artillery officer in Napoleon’s Army.

Colonel Keith Gibson, Executive Director of the Virginia Military Institute Museum System, said during the Battle of Borodino, Crozet was taken prisoner by the Russian Army.

“Crozet found himself a prisoner in Russia, but his abilities as a teacher and with mathematics became known to his captors.” Gibson said. “There’s reason to believe that instead of being in a cold, dark dungeon, Crozet was teaching children of upper Russian Nobility.”

Crozet was released in 1814 and made his way to France where he joined Napoleon’s Army again in time for the Battle of Waterloo. Crozet never made it to the battlefield, and he resigned from the French Army in 1816.

“I think at that point Crozet begins to think of his future life somewhere else. A year after Waterloo, Crozet got married and boarded a ship to America and accepted a position as a professor at West Point.” Gibson said. “Crozet taught math and a class called ‘Grand Strategy’, and he also taught artillery. It’s said that he introduced the blackboard to American classrooms during his time at West Point.”

Even though he was settled in at West point, Crozet never lost his Revolutionary spirit and he didn’t agree with the hierarchy of West Point, which prompted him to eventually resign and in the 1820′s he moved to Virginia as the state engineer. In this position, Crozet could teach while putting his ideas into practice.

“By going to Virginia, Crozet wanted to help develop the resources and transportation systems of the Commonwealth to attach Virginia to the commercial trade with Ohio.” Gibson said.

Gibson said at the time every state wanted their own version of the Erie Canal because of how successful and impact it was, but Crozet understood that the future of transportation was with railroads. When Crozet was pitching the railroad, steam engines were relatively new and Gibson said it was a very clunky system at the time that needed to be improved.

“Crozet was adamant about railroads but no one saw his vision, which led him to come into disagreement with his bosses.” Gibson said. “Crozet ends up leaving his job, and Virginia, and spends much of the 1830′s in Louisiana.”

After spending a few years in Louisiana, Crozet got back into teaching and made his way back to Virginia just as a new school was being created. A new education concept was being worked on, one where a state would sponsor a military college to turn students into citizen-soldiers. The idea of the school was to turn students into teachers and engineers, who could also be a strong figure in their community, and these ideas would have appealed to Crozet.

This school would be the Virginia Military Institute. (VMI)

Crozet was asked to be the president of the board of visitors, a position he accepted, and he became one of the founders of VMI. Crozet was one of the people responsible for establishing the academic program and the military organization of the school, but he would eventually be called to another project in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Railroads were expanding across the state but laying track across the Blue Ridge Mountain became a challenge. There were talks about the tracks going over the mountain, but when Crozet surveyed the area in 1839 he said it would be better if tunnels were built to allow trains to go through the mountain. One of the tunnels was the Blue Ridge Tunnel.

Author Mary Lyons has spent years researching the story behind the Tunnel, and she said working on the Tunnel was very dangerous and many people lost their lives during its construction period. In order to pull this project off, Crozet needed a large workforce and he put ads in newspapers to get people to come work on the Tunnel.

“There were a lot of bidders for the project, and unfortunately Crozet picked the lowest bidder who never showed up. Another bidder was John Kelly, who worked for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, and he ended up getting the contract.” Lyons said. “It’s my belief that his workers with the Baltimore and Ohio were very loyal to him, and there’s evidence that he treated them very well.”

Other workers included enslaved people and Irish-Immigrants. Lyons said most of the enslaved workers worked on laying temporary track while the Blue Ridge Tunnel was being built. Lyons said according to her research, around 800 Irish-Immigrants of all ages worked on the tunnel.

“Workers would work on one tunnel one day and then go to another tunnel a different day. It really depended on what was needed.” Lyons said. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s a miracle that any of this was finished because this is rough terrain.”

According to Lyons, between 13-15 men died working inside the tunnel, but more people died in the camps because of disease and natural causes.

“Many hundreds died, and they were in tough living conditions.” Lyons said. “They had no running water or plumbing. They were basically in the wilderness.”

While workers were constructing the tunnels, Crozet was once again in a disagreement with his bosses.

“Crozet was a task-master, a perfectionist, and he was strongly opinionated.” Gibson said. “He was a tough person to get along with, and we see this throughout his life.”

Eventually, the Blue Ridge Tunnel was completed and became known as an engineering marvel around the world. The Tunnel was vital to connecting western Virginia with eastern Virginia, and even played a vital role during the American Civil War. Confederate General Stonewall Jackson used the Blue Ridge Tunnel to move his men quickly into and out of the Shenandoah Valley.

The Blue Ridge Tunnel opened in 1858 and was in service until it was replaced with the modern Blue Ridge Tunnel in 1944.

Claudius Crozet passed away in 1864 in his home, surrounded by family. Originally buried with his family in Richmond, his body was eventually moved to its present day spot in front of Crozet Hall at the Virginia Military Institute.

“In hindsight, Crozet was one of the most significant civil engineers of his time.” Gibson said.

Years after Crozet’s’ death he would be honored in various ways. The town of Crozet was named after him, and the dining hall at VMI was named Crozet Hall, with cadets calling it ‘Club Crozet’, according to Gibson. The Blue Ridge Tunnel brought many people and businesses to the Shenandoah Valley, and while the Tunnel may be well known to tourists and locals, the man behind it and the life he lived may not be.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.