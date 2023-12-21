Cream of the Crop
Confederate statue to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery and taken to the Shenandoah Valley

By Shelby Martin
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, December 16th, it was announced a confederate statue would be removed from Arlington National Cemetery, as part of a recent push to remove confederate symbols from military-related facilities.

‘Defend Arlington’ and Save Southern Heritage Florida filed a lawsuit Sunday to stop the removal. On Monday, Judge Ronnie D. Alston granted a temporary restraining order, but removed the order on Tuesday, ruling the plaintiffs failed to prove that keeping the statue was in the public’s best interest.

Governor Glenn Youngkin, who disagrees with the removal, plans to have it moved to the New Market Battlefield Historical Park in the Shenandoah Valley. The statue features depictions of a female slave holding her mistress’s child and a male slave following his master to war.

Monica Robinson with the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage project believes removing the monument doesn’t erase history but allows for progress.

“By leaving monuments around, we’re glorifying a past that shouldn’t be glorified,” said Robinson, “There are many other ways that we can talk about the Civil War, talk about the history of the United States, without perpetuating the very thing, slavery, that caused such a rift in this country.”

The statue is expected to be removed by December 22nd.

