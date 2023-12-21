Cream of the Crop
Galax remains ID’d as little boy missing for 20 years

Logan Bowman.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Remains found in Galax in 2022 have been identified as those of a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Grayson County in 2003.

Logan Bowman was reported missing in January 2003. Logan’s biological mother, Cynthia Davis, and her then-boyfriend, Dennis Schermerhorn, were charged in 2003 by Grayson County in connection with the disappearance of Logan, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, which says new charges are anticipated, with the boy’s remains having been found.

The body was found September 6, 2022, when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Iron Ridge Road in Galax, where remains were found in a wooded area. The investigation indicated the remains had been there for “an extended period of time,” according to investigators.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office used Othram Inc., “a private company based in Texas that specializes in Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing and Forensic Genetic Genealogy,” according to investigators. The company developed a full DNA profile, which allowed the use of Forensic Genetic Genealogy, and two direct DNA comparisons of family members to identify the remains as being Logan Nathaniel Bowman.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following company, agencies and departments for their assistance in this case.

Othram Inc.., Grayson County Sheriff’s Office-Virginia, Virginia State Police, Galax Police Department, Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NEMEC), Team Adam, National Missing and Unidentified Persons System - NamUs, United States Secret Service, Virginia Probation and Parole and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

