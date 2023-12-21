Investigators reveal Natural Bridge Zoo animals’ conditions in District Court hearing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New developments in the investigation into the Natural Bridge Zoo.

WDBJ7 has been following this story since Dec. 6, when Virginia State Police served a search warrant at the facility because of alleged animal abuse. 96 animals were seized from the zoo and a rare white tiger was euthanized.

Court documents claim the animals were found in filthy habitats and did not receive the proper care.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Attorney General’s Office and the zoo’s defense team clashed in court for the first time.

The state had several witnesses testify about conditions and observations of the zoo. They described the conditions as filthy, overcrowded, and with strong smells of excretion and urine.

One investigator described seeing a dead and bloated goat that was left in an enclosure with other animals during an undercover investigation in October.

We first noted the white Bengal tiger, Zeus, was euthanized during the search. An autopsy revealed the tiger had cancer in his spleen, lung, and liver.

An Investigator said the walk-in freezer on the property had multiple shelves with dead animal bodies and parts. The bodies of 28 animals were taken from the zoo, along with the estimated body parts of eight others. However, the state says it didn’t find any violations regarding the storage of those dead animals.

We’re told they were taken because they were of a species that is endangered, vulnerable, or for further investigation.

The state noted It’s not against violation to keep dead animals in a freezer. However, food was kept in this freezer. It’s a regulation to keep dead animals and food separate.

Multiple experts in exotic animal care recommended the giraffes be seized and impounded.

They observed a lack of enrichments, multiple safety hazards, and basic care not being met. The state said the female giraffes were breeding back-to-back calves, none of which are at the zoo.

One of the experts stated: “Difficult to call Natural Bridge Zoo a zoo”.

The zoo’s attorney spoke with our team after the hearing, wanting to reserve judgment until the next court date.

“You have to reserve judgment. I mean, what happened out there today is what we expected, they were going to come in, they were going to put forth their best case, their best evidence and try to prejudice or influence the judge, you know, but we have an entire case to put on,” said the zoo’s attorney Mario Williams. ”I feel very comfortable with some of the evidence that we pulled out of the witnesses, their witnesses, and I feel very comfortable going forward, I stand behind them Mogensons. Absolutely 100%. That they are running a legitimate business and that they should not have these animals taken. And that we are going to win.”

The attorney said he plans a rebuttal of all the evidence when his witness takes the stand in early January. The judge decided to continue a second day of testimony to Jan. 5. The defense will call new witnesses to the stand.

There is still no evidence of where Asha the elephant is.

