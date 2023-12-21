James Madison adds 11 signees on National Signing Day
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(WHSV) - The James Madison football program inked 11 future student-athletes to National Letters of Intent as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon.
Head coach Bob Chesney signed five defensive backs, three offensive linemen, two linebackers and one defensive lineman.
“We could not be more proud of the caliber of student-athletes that chose JMU in this first wave of our inaugural recruiting class,” Chesney said in a statement. “These young men had many schools to choose from but there’s only one James Madison University, only one JMU Dukes football program and only one JMU Nation!”
You can read up on the players below.
Tyler Brown | Defensive Back | 5-10 | 185 | Annapolis, Md. | Archbishop Spalding
- Baltimore Sun Second Team All-Metro as a junior
- First Team All-Conference as a junior and Second Team as a sophomore
- Baltimore Touchdown Club Club 26 Super 22 Team
- Tallied a career 10 interceptions with 17 pass breakups with 125 tackles at Archbishop Spalding
- Helped Cavaliers to 2022 and 2023 MIAA Class A championships
Evan Bushong | Offensive Lineman | 6-4 | 305 | Harrisburg, Pa. | Central Dauphin
- All-Mid Penn Capital selection as a junior and senior
- Three-year starter on the Rams’ offensive line
- Helped Central Dauphin to 2023 6A District 3 playoffs
- Dual-sport athlete who also lettered in wrestling and golf
JaKobe Campbell | Offensive Lineman | 6-3 | 298 | Raleigh, N.C. | Rolesville
- First Team All-Northern Athletic Conference-6 as a junior and senior
- Honorable Mention All-NAC-6 as a sophomore
- Part of 2021 Rolesville squad that upset four teams to reach 4A state semifinals
- Helped Rams to 2022 and 2023 4A region championship berths
- Played in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
Immanuel Ezeogu | Linebacker | 6-3 | 201 | Suffolk, Va. | Nansemond River
- Second Team All-State defensive end as a junior
- First Team All-Region linebacker and receiver as a senior
- First Team All-Region defensive end as a junior
- Second Team All-Region linebacker as a sophomore
- Tallied 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions as a senior
- Had 33 TFL with 11 sacks as a junior and 21 TFL as a sophomore
- Helped Warriors reach 2022 VHSL 5A region title game and second round in 2021 and 2023
Milt Ferguson | Cornerback | 5-10 | 157 | Virginia Beach, Va. | Green Run
- First Team All-Region as a sophomore and senior and Second Team as a junior
- First Team All-Beach in all four seasons at Green Run
- Five career interceptions and 24 pass breakups
- Scored four touchdowns, including three as a senior
- Helped Stallions to state semifinals as a sophomore and junior and region title game as a senior
- Dual-sport athlete who also was a sprinter at states in track & field
KJ Flowe | Safety | 5-10 | 164 | Charlotte, N.C. | Julius L. Chambers
- Seven career interceptions, including four as a senior
- Five career pick-sixes, with two each his junior and senior seasons
- Part of Chambers’ 2021 run to 4A state championship game
- Helped Cougars to second round of 2022 and 2023 4A playoffs
- Dual-sport athlete who was a states qualifier in track & field
Phillip Harris | Defensive Back | 6-2 | 191 | Charlotte, N.C. | David W. Butler
- All-State as a junior and senior
- All-Conference as a junior and senior
- Recorded 196 career tackles with nine interceptions and three touchdowns
- Had 23 passes defended as a senior and single-season career-best five picks as a junior
- Helped Butler to 4A state semifinals as a freshman, region final as a senior and third round as a junior
- Played in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
- Dual-sport athlete who also competed in basketball and track & field
Marcellus Nash | Defensive Lineman | 6-2 | 233 | Chesterfield, Va. | Life Christian Academy
- Named LCA’s Player of the Year as a senior
- Had seven sacks and three fumble recoveries as a senior
- Tallied 28 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a junior
- Helped Eagles to playoff appearances as a freshman, sophomore and senior
- Dual-sport athlete who was also All-County in wrestling and competed in track & field
Deacon Rawls | Offensive Lineman | 6-4 | 340 | Elizabeth City, N.C. | Kempsville [VA]
- First Team All-Region offensive line as a junior and senior
- First Team All-Region defensive line as a senior and Second Team as a junior
- 429 drop backs without allowing a single sack as a senior
- Helped Chiefs to 5A region finals as a junior and to the region semifinals as a senior
- Dual-sport athlete who was second in states in the shot put
Chase Regan | Safety | 5-11 | 176 | Dillsburg, Pa. | Bishop McDevitt
- First Team All-Conference safety as a senior and Second Team as a junior
- First Team All-Conference wide receiver as a senior
- Recorded 123 career tackles with 24.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions and four pick-sixes
- Also had 1,066 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior
- Helped Crusaders to 4A state championship as a junior
- Also aided Bishop McDevitt’s district titles as a sophomore and senior, making state title game as a sophomore and semis as a senior
Anthony Walker | Linebacker | 5-11 | 200 | Greensboro, N.C. | William Amos Hough
- First Team All-Conference as a sophomore, junior and senior
- Recorded 233 career tackles with 29 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries
- Helped Hough to 4A state semifinals as a sophomore
- Also aided Huskies in reaching region final as a junior and third round as a senior
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.