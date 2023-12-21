James Madison adds 11 signees on National Signing Day

(WHSV) - The James Madison football program inked 11 future student-athletes to National Letters of Intent as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Bob Chesney signed five defensive backs, three offensive linemen, two linebackers and one defensive lineman.

“We could not be more proud of the caliber of student-athletes that chose JMU in this first wave of our inaugural recruiting class,” Chesney said in a statement. “These young men had many schools to choose from but there’s only one James Madison University, only one JMU Dukes football program and only one JMU Nation!”

You can read up on the players below.

Tyler Brown | Defensive Back | 5-10 | 185 | Annapolis, Md. | Archbishop Spalding

Baltimore Sun Second Team All-Metro as a junior

First Team All-Conference as a junior and Second Team as a sophomore

Baltimore Touchdown Club Club 26 Super 22 Team

Tallied a career 10 interceptions with 17 pass breakups with 125 tackles at Archbishop Spalding

Helped Cavaliers to 2022 and 2023 MIAA Class A championships

Evan Bushong | Offensive Lineman | 6-4 | 305 | Harrisburg, Pa. | Central Dauphin

All-Mid Penn Capital selection as a junior and senior

Three-year starter on the Rams’ offensive line

Helped Central Dauphin to 2023 6A District 3 playoffs

Dual-sport athlete who also lettered in wrestling and golf

JaKobe Campbell | Offensive Lineman | 6-3 | 298 | Raleigh, N.C. | Rolesville

First Team All-Northern Athletic Conference-6 as a junior and senior

Honorable Mention All-NAC-6 as a sophomore

Part of 2021 Rolesville squad that upset four teams to reach 4A state semifinals

Helped Rams to 2022 and 2023 4A region championship berths

Played in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Immanuel Ezeogu | Linebacker | 6-3 | 201 | Suffolk, Va. | Nansemond River

Second Team All-State defensive end as a junior

First Team All-Region linebacker and receiver as a senior

First Team All-Region defensive end as a junior

Second Team All-Region linebacker as a sophomore

Tallied 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions as a senior

Had 33 TFL with 11 sacks as a junior and 21 TFL as a sophomore

Helped Warriors reach 2022 VHSL 5A region title game and second round in 2021 and 2023

Milt Ferguson | Cornerback | 5-10 | 157 | Virginia Beach, Va. | Green Run

First Team All-Region as a sophomore and senior and Second Team as a junior

First Team All-Beach in all four seasons at Green Run

Five career interceptions and 24 pass breakups

Scored four touchdowns, including three as a senior

Helped Stallions to state semifinals as a sophomore and junior and region title game as a senior

Dual-sport athlete who also was a sprinter at states in track & field

KJ Flowe | Safety | 5-10 | 164 | Charlotte, N.C. | Julius L. Chambers

Seven career interceptions, including four as a senior

Five career pick-sixes, with two each his junior and senior seasons

Part of Chambers’ 2021 run to 4A state championship game

Helped Cougars to second round of 2022 and 2023 4A playoffs

Dual-sport athlete who was a states qualifier in track & field

Phillip Harris | Defensive Back | 6-2 | 191 | Charlotte, N.C. | David W. Butler

All-State as a junior and senior

All-Conference as a junior and senior

Recorded 196 career tackles with nine interceptions and three touchdowns

Had 23 passes defended as a senior and single-season career-best five picks as a junior

Helped Butler to 4A state semifinals as a freshman, region final as a senior and third round as a junior

Played in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Dual-sport athlete who also competed in basketball and track & field

Marcellus Nash | Defensive Lineman | 6-2 | 233 | Chesterfield, Va. | Life Christian Academy

Named LCA’s Player of the Year as a senior

Had seven sacks and three fumble recoveries as a senior

Tallied 28 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a junior

Helped Eagles to playoff appearances as a freshman, sophomore and senior

Dual-sport athlete who was also All-County in wrestling and competed in track & field

Deacon Rawls | Offensive Lineman | 6-4 | 340 | Elizabeth City, N.C. | Kempsville [VA]

First Team All-Region offensive line as a junior and senior

First Team All-Region defensive line as a senior and Second Team as a junior

429 drop backs without allowing a single sack as a senior

Helped Chiefs to 5A region finals as a junior and to the region semifinals as a senior

Dual-sport athlete who was second in states in the shot put

Chase Regan | Safety | 5-11 | 176 | Dillsburg, Pa. | Bishop McDevitt

First Team All-Conference safety as a senior and Second Team as a junior

First Team All-Conference wide receiver as a senior

Recorded 123 career tackles with 24.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions and four pick-sixes

Also had 1,066 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior

Helped Crusaders to 4A state championship as a junior

Also aided Bishop McDevitt’s district titles as a sophomore and senior, making state title game as a sophomore and semis as a senior

Anthony Walker | Linebacker | 5-11 | 200 | Greensboro, N.C. | William Amos Hough

First Team All-Conference as a sophomore, junior and senior

Recorded 233 career tackles with 29 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries

Helped Hough to 4A state semifinals as a sophomore

Also aided Huskies in reaching region final as a junior and third round as a senior

