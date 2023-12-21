Cream of the Crop
Man facing murder charge makes brief appearance in Charlottesville courtroom

Charlottesville General District Court
Charlottesville General District Court
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Gordonsville man facing a second-degree murder charge made a brief appearance in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, December 21.

Reginald Eugene Lindsay Jr. appeared via video around 1 p.m. He is charged in connection with the shooting on East Market Street back on October 14.

The Charlottesville Police Department says officers had found 48-year-old Daniel Hall suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and that he later died at the hospital.

Lindsay was arrested on Oct. 24. His next court date is set for February 1, 2024.

