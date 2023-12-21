Cream of the Crop
Mauzy Landowners proposal to designate their land Ag-Forestal

By Ty Powell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - In efforts to preserve agriculture in Rockingham County, Mauzy Landowners has formally submitted a proposal to deem their land Ag-Forestal.

The purpose of designating certain areas an Ag-Forestal, is to protect and enhance rural areas and open spaces. Rockingham County currently has eight Ag-Forestals. Rockingham County Extension Agent, Jeremy Daubert, said this new proposal is still in the early stages.

“One of the boards that I sit on, we’ll take a look at it and we’ll meet and we’ll discuss whether it a good thing to have, whether it’s the right location to do this, whether it’s the right thing for future planning for that area of the county, " Daubert said.

If the proposal is approved Daubert said there will be restrictions.

“Landowners that are in the Ag-Forestal will not be able, at least during the duration of it, which will be seven years. They’re not able to sell their land and build big industry housing developments or stuff like that,” Daubert said.

Daubert said the board is projected to vote on the proposal in March 2024.

