A message to Virginians: Driving high is unsafe and illegal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Is it safe to drive when high from marijuana? Nearly 30 percent of Virginians believe it increases driving safety, according to a recent survey. That’s one reason behind a public service campaign aimed at educating Virginians about driving and marijuana.

Virginia state troopers are featured in public service announcements that are airing across Virginia. The goal is greater awareness of the risks of cannabis-impaired driving.

“If you feel different, you drive different,” said Jeremy Preiss, Acting Head and Chief Officer of Regulatory, Policy, and External Affairs at the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (VCCA).

“It slows your reaction time. It impairs decision-making,” Preiss said. “Coordination [and] perception is disrupted and distorted.”

In other states where marijuana was legalized, there was an increase in people driving while high, according to Preiss.

That’s one reason the Virginia General Assembly directed the VCCA with making Virginians aware of the dangers of cannabis-impaired driving and to encourage people to arrange for a sober ride if they plan to get high. But changing people’s behavior takes time.

“Think about how long it took to have the whole concept of designated driver,” Preiss said.

Another challenge- there is no comparable technology currently that allows law enforcement to determine impairment like there is with alcohol. But many law enforcement officers are trained.

“They’re called drug recognition experts, and they have ways to tell whether someone is impaired at the time of speeding or at the time of an accident or other unsafe driving,” Preiss said.

Virginia Commonwealth University and other institutions are researching the development of a test to detect marijuana use.

The bottom line is that while marijuana is legal in Virginia, it’s unsafe and a crime to drive while high. Virginians are asked to take a pledge not to drive high. Read and take the pledge here.

