Navigating the holidays through memory loss

The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but for many it’s more complicated than that.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are meant to be a joyous time, but for many it’s more complicated than that.

For the loved ones of people diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s, the holidays often present unique challenges.

“The holidays bring on so many things. They bring on paranoia, they bring on behavioral changes. Too much family around can be very overwhelming for someone with Alzheimer’s that then those behaviors manifest into anger. What a lot of families have trouble doing is celebrating the holidays in a new way maybe a smaller way - maybe with things that make your loved on comfortable rather than traveling - do you want to stay at home?” said MaryPat Hanson.

Hanson was a caregiver for her mother. She said the holidays are often the time people realize there’s something going on with a parent.

“During the holidays, if you haven’t been around a parent, you may notice things that might bring you pause,” said Hanson.

Hanson said she utilized many resources like support groups and the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has that service 24/7, and I will tell you that I used them in the middle of the night, in the early evening because you really just don’t know when something’s going to happen,” Hanson said.

Hanson said her mom wandered in the middle of a February night.

“We were fortunate that a woman let her into her home, and I called the 800 number several times that week as we were then trying to figure out how to move forward from my mother living independently to not being able to live independently.”

To utilize resources through the Alzheimer’s Association, you can learn more about the organization on its website.

