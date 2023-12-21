Cream of the Crop
Powerball ticket bought in Louisa wins $2M

By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - Someone in central Virginia might want to double-check their Powerball ticket.

A Powerball ticket bought at Louisa Mini Mart is now worth $2 million.

The winning numbers for the December 20 Powerball drawing were 27-35-41-56-60, and the Powerball number was 16.

Virginia Lottery says this ticket was one of only five in the nation to match the first five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, and the only one in Virginia.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $572 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $620 million.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the ticket.

