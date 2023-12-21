Cream of the Crop
Sentara RMH Medical Center receives third Magnet designation

By Shelby Martin
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the third time, Sentara RMH Medical Center has received a Magnet designation, which is one of the highest nursing honors a hospital can receive.

A Magnet-designated hospital means its nursing leaders’ strategic goals have improved patient outcomes.

“It benefits our patients, and we are able to provide safer, higher quality for our patients,” said Gina Yost, chief nursing executive for Sentara RMH, “So it really shows our community and our patients that our organization is committed to innovation, excellence and high-quality care.”

Only eight percent of hospitals in the country have a Magnet designation. Sentara RMH received the designation in 2014, 2019 and again in 2023.

