Tour the Family Birthplace at Sentara RMH Medical Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Whether you’re a new parent or a growing family, the birth of a child is an unforgettable experience. The Sentara RMH Family Birthplace delivers nearly 1,800 babies annually and offers a state-of-the-art facility with friendly, family-centered care that feels like home. No matter where a mom receives her prenatal care, Sentara RMH welcomes all moms and babies for both urgent prenatal care concerns and deliveries.

We strive to provide you with maternity care that exceeds your expectations. Our expert team works with you to offer a birth experience that meets your and your baby’s unique needs. It’s never too early to start thinking about your birth experience, and our online virtual tour of the Family Birthplace is a good way to begin exploring your options.

Learn about the benefits of delivering at the Family Birthplace at Sentara RMH by taking a virtual tour. Our videos are located at www.sentara.com/RMHMaternity in both English and Spanish.

Family-Oriented and Award-Winning Care

Sentara Family Birthplace offers a calm environment with an experienced nursing team educated on the latest best practices in maternity care. Our hospital has been named among the nation’s best for providing high-quality labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies by U.S. News & World Report. This designation recognizes our commitment and success in providing safe, comprehensive maternity care to expecting families.

More Support During Your Birth Experience

We offer extensive private birthing suites for labor and delivery, with everything you need in one room, including whirlpool tubs for use during labor. For moms interested in a low-intervention experience, each of our private suites is equipped to support that desire. If a Cesarean birth is needed, our c-section operating rooms are conveniently located in the Family Birthplace unit, along with the recovery rooms.

You will have a highly skilled labor and delivery nurse by your side every step of the way who will collaborate with you during your labor. We also offer many options to keep you comfortable during labor, including nitrous oxide, aromatherapy, TENS units and birthing balls. We encourage you to be active and offer mobile monitoring, alternate pushing positions and options such as using a birth stool or pushing bar. If you prefer additional interventions for your labor, we have IV and epidural medications available.

Postpartum Care for Mom and Baby

After you’ve delivered, we encourage skin-to-skin contact whether you deliver via vaginal or cesarian delivery. After recovery, the same nurses care for both you and your baby, ensuring they’re familiar with both your needs.

Your baby can stay in the room with you, and we have also a fully-staffed nursery when you need to rest. Lactation consultants are available daily and provide one-on-one outpatient consults to assist you and your baby with successful breastfeeding once you’ve gone home. During this time, you’ll be visited daily by your OB provider or our OB hospitalist team, the pediatric hospitalist, neonatologist, anesthesiologist, lactation consultant, and other members of the Family Birthplace team. Dads and partners are covered too, with in-room sleeper sofas and a complimentary meal voucher for our cafeteria.

Intermediate Care Nursery Available On-Site

Sentara RMH Medical Center also has an intermediate care nursery for newborns who need advanced medical care. Our intermediate care nursery keeps more families together after the birth of their baby instead of a baby needing to leave the hospital for a higher level of care. Board-certified neonatologists direct our intermediate care nurseries, and board-certified pediatricians and registered nurses staff them around the clock. Together, they provide your baby with the expert medical care and love he or she needs.

Ready to Tour the Family Birthplace In Person?

Taking a tour before labor can help reduce anxiety and empower expectant parents with knowledge and support as they prepare for the birth of their child. Our tour guides will walk you through what to expect from your hospital stay from the moment you arrive through your discharge home. Please bring your questions! Register for your free in-person tour of the Sentara RMH Family Birthplace.

Your Wishes Heard & Respected

The caring and dedicated team at the Sentara Family Birthplace works with you to develop a specialized birthing plan designed to provide family-centered care. Our goal is to provide a positive birth experience that exceeds expectations. No matter where a mom receives her prenatal care, Sentara RMH welcomes all moms and babies for prenatal care concerns and deliveries.

Pre-Register for Your Birth

You can pre-register for your birth using Sentara MyChart online on a web browser OR download the app using the QR code shown here. You can do this as early in your pregnancy as you’d like.

However, keep in mind that pre-registration is not required to deliver at the Family Birthplace. You can bring your ID and insurance information to the Family Birthplace, and a member of our team will get you fully registered very quickly. You can park in parking lot A and enter through the main hospital entrance from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and please park and enter through the Emergency Department from 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. The Family Birthplace is located on the third floor of the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.