Trial dates set for Richard Brunk in kill for hire cases

Richard Dwayne Brunk
Richard Dwayne Brunk(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Richard Brunk, the man accused of murdering his brother last year, was back in court Wednesday afternoon.

Brunk was facing additional charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney and his sister.

Last month, Brunk faced a jury for a first-degree murder charge.

Wednesday, Brunk was back in the courtroom to set trial dates for two more charges, both relating to an alleged kill-for-hire plot. One on Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst and one on his sister.

Brunk’s team asked for a competency and sanity evaluation. The judge was hesitant saying he hadn’t seen signs of Brunk being incompetent.

However, he set a pre-trial motion hearing for Jan 16 on this matter, giving Brunk’s attorney time to send the motion in writing to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

As for the trial dates, the first charge will be in front of a jury on July 9, 2024. The second charge will have a one-day jury trial on July 23, 2024 There will also be a June 7 motion hearing.

Brunk’s next court date for sentencing on the murder charges is April 17.

