The Uncut Gem: Preserving history in the streets of the Queen City

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Queen City prides itself on its local history, but the history is not as clean as it may seem.

The history behind the Queen City:

The city of Staunton was settled in 1732 and was named “Staunton” after Lady Rebecca Staunton, the wife of Governor Sir William Gooch. Gooch served as the lieutenant governor of Virginia from the years 1727 to 1749. Gooch was the second-longest governor to rule the colony of Virginia and is revered as one of the best in the colony’s history.

Staunton was not officially recognized as a town until the general assembly voted to give it the powers a town could hold in 1761. However, the town was not fully incorporated into Virginia until 1801, decades after the Revolutionary War.

The city also was home to many railroads and was considered a transportation hub in the mid-1800s. After the Virginia Central Railroad Company chose to select Staunton, its position in Virginia led to many connecting railroads that can still be explored today. Those railroads and the selection of Staunton as a central hub gave it room to become a Civil War base for Virginia.

Now, the city is home to the I-81 and I-64 interchange. The city has changed drastically from the 1700s and 1800s. The city is referred to as “the Queen City,” This name was gifted to Staunton in 1915 after Mayor Hampton Wayt addressed the Convention of the American Instructors of the Deaf.

In this speech, he said:

“I always speak in a modest vein when I speak of Staunton, the Queen City of the Valley. It is called Staunton from the wife of a former governor of this State, who was a woman of queenly graces of mind and heart. It received its name of the Queen City of the Valley because at one time it was the county seat of the largest county in the world, larger than Germany or France, and even larger than most of the principalities of Europe.”

The city has won awards for being one of the best small towns in America as well as one of the best Main streets in America. From the Wharf district to the New Town district, the city’s history is a major identity. However, all good things must have some sort of negative shadow near it and the Queen City is no stranger to scars inflicted by its history.

One of the flaws Staunton paid the price for is its water infrastructure. In settlements, people often flock to fresh bodies of water. The people who settled in Staunton settled the city on two creeks, the Peyton and Lewis creeks. The infrastructure of the city benefitted greatly before electricity and modern-day plumbing existed. Now, the city is picking up the pieces after two historic floods occurred within a month in 2020, leaving many families and businesses devastated.

People living in the Shenandoah Valley often give Staunton praise for being a “hidden gem.” It has a lively downtown and beautiful architecture that has been renovated rather than demolished. However, the city lost many historical buildings and became a ghost town after Urban Renewal projects flooded the United States.

Urban Renewal wreaks havoc on Downtown Staunton:

Frank Strassler, director of the Historic Staunton Foundation, expressed his disdain for these federal projects. All across the United States, legacy businesses and generational homes were ripped up and replaced by banks and parking lots. As interstates paved along the United States, city planners both in Staunton and other cities arranged for highways to replace historic downtowns.

Roads like East Market St. in Harrisonburg, Richmond Ave in Staunton and Ritchie Blvd. in Waynesboro were once the homes of interstates in the early 1900s. Now, these roads hold many big-box businesses and fast-food restaurants for travelers’ convenience as they get on the highway.

“In an attempt to modernize downtown, a great number of buildings were demolished under the auspices of urban renewal. A federal program that offered communities lots of money to tear down their downtowns,” Strassler said. “It was a very foolish thing at the time and continues to be foolish.”

The city of Staunton prides itself on its local history. The city is the birthplace of the 28th U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, and a historical learning center/library is named after his likeness. The city is also home to the American Shakespeare Center, retelling the stories written by William Shakespeare many centuries ago. The Statler Brothers were born and raised in the Queen City, going on to be famous bluegrass/country singers. That history was nearly removed by Urban Renewal plans.

Strassler said the city has many perfections that are easy to notice, but the scars and flaws of the city are buried in its history. In the archives at the Historic Staunton Foundation, many urban renewal plans that were approved by the city council in the 1960′s showed the destruction of major landmarks in Staunton. One project included the removal of the Wharf in favor of a new four-lane highway.

“A group of citizens realized that they did not want to lose their downtown, they did not want to lose their existing architecture even if it was boarded up or not used as significantly as it could have been. They saw that it could be a calling card for Staunton, it’s what we had,” Strassler said.

According to Strassler and the Encyclopedia Virginia, Urban Renewal was discriminatory. These projects removed and displaced African-American homes and businesses. Across the United States, these projects were placed in well-known Black communities. The men, women and children were on the short end of the stick. Governments built low-quality and cheap public housing in return for stealing the history and memories of these generational families.

Now, as the city continues to develop and grow, the history and memories that haunt the new banks and parking lots can be forever remembered only by old photographs and word of mouth.

The “Hidden Gem of the Valley” finds its luster:

After citizens in the city decided to preserve the history of Staunton, it was left to them to pick up the pieces of demolished rubble and turn nothing into something. In the city, old photographs depict the violent nature of wrecking balls swinging through old buildings, replaced by flat parking lots and small banks.

Now, Staunton uses historical spaces, unlike many other cities. Many shops and restaurants make their home in old, abandoned buildings. New businesses are setting up their spaces in these buildings, like the Coca-Cola factory and the smokestack.

Greg Beam with the Staunton Downtown Development Association said local businesses make downtown vibrant and show the character of the Queen City. He said the use of old buildings was possible only by the actions of downtown restorationists who fought to keep the small city’s identity.

“Thankfully for some of the forward-thinking folks that made sure downtown’s character and these buildings and these spaces were preserved,” Beam said. “We had a lot of residents say ‘Hey no, we’re gonna keep that. We’re gonna save it, it’s special we’re gonna need those buildings later.”

Though the city has grown and expanded its downtown, with a heavy focus on local businesses, multiple new big-box stores now run along the streets of Staunton. In 2023, a Cook Out, a Firestone and a Planet Fitness have all either been announced or already opened for people in Staunton.

Beam exclaimed the importance of embracing every step in Downtown Staunton. Though people have spent their entire lifetimes in the Queen City, Beam said the city changes every day and the usual spot people go to can be something different within a week.

“You think you know what downtown is, and maybe you did 25 years ago but maybe get out, park the car, walk around, take a look and make some discoveries in downtown,” Beam said.

The Queen City’s revival:

The Queen City is an attraction of the Shenandoah Valley. With the interchange placed in the heart of the city, people traveling often take their breaks in the Queen City. However, folks who lived in Staunton in the mid 80′s to 90′s compared downtown to an empty parking lot.

“The mall was built and it seemed like all the commercial activity suddenly shifted and downtown was a ghost town and nobody was down there,” John Whitfield, a longtime Staunton resident, said.

People who have spent generations in the city often credit technology to the expansion of their relationships and the city itself. Julie Jones grew up in Staunton but moved away for work. When she returned to the Shenandoah Valley, she came back to her hometown to raise her children. She said the difference between her childhood and her children’s is like night and day.

“It’s a lot for kids, I now have one in college and one who is a high school senior, it was a really good place for them to grow up,” Jones said. “The horizons have expanded for them here more so when I was growing up here. They know people from all over the Valley whereas we just knew the people from our school.”

Jones works at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library. She said tourists and natives often come to the space and learn pieces of history that are often forgotten about. However, written on the walls and the books in the library do not detail the evolution the city has gone through to win multiple awards. In 2012, Staunton was voted as one of the Best Small Towns in America.

Though the Queen City makes improvements each day, Beam said there will always be more work to be done.

“I still think we have a way to go for working towards continuing to improve accessibility. So even more people can enjoy downtown,” Beam said.

Some of the projects Staunton city council is working on include bike lanes, new sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps along Beverly Street and other areas of Queen City.

