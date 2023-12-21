Virginia goat farm seeing huge success

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - Joseph Bates retired after 21 years in the Marine Corps. He moved his family to Virginia from Florida. Not knowing that this decision was just one of many that would change his family’s life.

Bates Family Farm started off with just a couple of goats and a small cabin in Lee County Virginia. Now in Cedar Bluff it’s evolved into something much bigger.

After collecting milk from the goats to drink and make cheese, Bates and his wife realized they had too much milk. The two then had the idea of making soaps and lotions from the milk and began selling it at local farmer’s markets and thus a business was born.

“We’ve just been slowly growing it. Right now we’ve got about 60 or 70 milkers I think for the spring. The year after that we’re planning on having about 150. So it’s going to scale really fast,” said Bates.

Bates’ farm grew so well that it had to be relocated from Lee County to its current location in Cedar Bluff. It’s just past the Tazewell County line in Russell County. Bates’ business procures their own soaps, lotions and chapstick which can now be found in stores across the country.

“We know there’s not a lot of money here but there’s a lot of money everywhere else. So what we do is we sell to about a thousand stores all through the U.S. That money comes back here. So the way we see it is it’s bringing money into the local economy,” said Bates.

Bates recently received a grant of $250,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture to help expand his business operations. He says this grant is just a portion of money he’ll be using for expansion.

“Me and my wife live off my military retirement benefits so we don’t take money out of the business hardly. So what we do is we take all that money and we roll it back over. We use it to buy equipment and things like that. It helps our business grow twice as fast,” said Bates.

Bates says the total number he’s going to invest in his business is close to a million dollars.

“Every year we sit down and go okay what did we do wrong? We get rid of that or we fix it then we look at what we did right and we try to enhance on that,” said Bates.

Bates says as part of his expansion plans, he’ll be moving his dairy operation to a former grocery store in Lebanon.

Bates Family Farm is located at 22081 U.S. Highway 19, Cedar Bluff, Virginia. You can visit the farm’s website by clicking HERE.

