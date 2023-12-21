Zeus Digital Theaters goes solar thanks to USDA REAP grant

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Zeus Digital Theaters is now using a different type of power source thanks to a $247,800 Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grant from the USDA.

According to a release from the USDA, the REAP grants are providing $266 million in funding for renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 47 states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Zeus has installed solar panels and equipment which owner Brett Hayes said will offset 56% of its electricity usage.

“In 20 years, I expect the electricity prices to be roughly double what they are now. So, the solar system allows us to lock in that price and generate about 60% of our power throughout the year and only pay for it now, as opposed to paying for it as time goes on,” Hayes said.

Tiger Solar out of Staunton began installing the panels on top of the theater in July. Now, as the project is in its final permitting stages, the two businesses are hosting a promotion themed around the new film ‘Wonka’.

“Before the previews start showing there will be a QR code with a Golden Ticket, which is partly influenced by the new Wonka movie coming out which we’re very excited about. And so we hope that people take advantage of that and sign up and we can contact them and answer their questions and someone’s going to win quite a big discount on a solar system,” Tiger Solar commercial solar consultant Michael McCue said.

The solar technology installed at Zeus is part of 1 million dollars in projects around Virginia funded through REAP grants, including solar installations at several other businesses in the Shenandoah Valley.

