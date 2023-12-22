Cream of the Crop
A 75-year-old woman is celebrating 53 years at McDonald’s

It's milestone of working for McDonald's for a Florida woman. (Source: WPTV/BARBARA CRAMER/MCDONALD'S/CNN)
By WPTV staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) - It’s a celebration of service this holiday season.

In Fort Pierce in southeast Florida, a 75-year-old woman who’s been working at McDonald’s marked a huge milestone.

She’s being called a “McLegend.”

Barbara Cramer, a one-of-a-kind treasure on the Treasure Coast, has worked at local McDonald’s locations for 53 years.

“We are proud to have you as part of our family. We are honored to celebrate this special moment with you,” said Ricky Wade, a Fort Pierce McDonald’s owner.

Cramer showed her love for those that make this restaurant run. She said it means “everything. Sorry. I just love it here.”

Cramer said she started here in 1970.

“I just applied for the school board, and then the next day, I applied here at this store, and they called me first. So I came here, and I winded up, you know, working my way up.”

She’s seen so much change, in the prices and “old registers where you had to punch in the total and you had to hit the bar to get the cash register out,” Cramer said.

Cramer said she never thought of working anywhere else.

And as she reflects on the past, she has no plans to fully retire anytime soon.

Cramer calls herself “semi-retired,” working at the Fort Pierce McDonald’s and other locations part time.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

